County receives federal funds for emergency food and shelter programs
Winona County has been awarded $16,007 from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to supplement emergency food and shelter programs for 2021.

Any nonprofit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services can apply for the funds.

A local board consisting of local human service providers will determine how the funds will be distributed among emergency food and/or shelter programs run by local service agencies in the county. The board can also recommend agencies to receive the funds.

In order to be eligible for the funds, a local agency must meet six qualifications:

  • Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government;
  • Be eligible to receive federal funds;
  • Have an accounting system;
  • Practice nondiscrimination;
  • Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs;
  • If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

For this year, nonprofits, faith-based organizations and local government agencies like Winona Volunteer Services, the Winona Community Warming Center and The Gathering Place at Wesley United Methodist Church received funding amounting to $42,783 collectively. 

To apply for the funds, public or private voluntary agencies can request an application from Jan Wieser at Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota by calling 507-454-2270 ext. 245 or by emailing jwieser@ccsomn.org.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2021.

