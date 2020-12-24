County receives federal funds for emergency food and shelter programs

Winona County has been awarded $16,007 from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to supplement emergency food and shelter programs for 2021.

Any nonprofit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services can apply for the funds.

A local board consisting of local human service providers will determine how the funds will be distributed among emergency food and/or shelter programs run by local service agencies in the county. The board can also recommend agencies to receive the funds.

In order to be eligible for the funds, a local agency must meet six qualifications:

Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government;

Be eligible to receive federal funds;

Have an accounting system;

Practice nondiscrimination;

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs;

If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.