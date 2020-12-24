County receives federal funds for emergency food and shelter programs

Winona County has been awarded $16,007 from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to supplement emergency food and shelter programs for 2021.
Any nonprofit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services can apply for the funds.
A local board consisting of local human service providers will determine how the funds will be distributed among emergency food and/or shelter programs run by local service agencies in the county. The board can also recommend agencies to receive the funds.
In order to be eligible for the funds, a local agency must meet six qualifications:
- Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government;
- Be eligible to receive federal funds;
- Have an accounting system;
- Practice nondiscrimination;
- Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs;
- If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
For this year, nonprofits, faith-based organizations and local government agencies like Winona Volunteer Services, the Winona Community Warming Center and The Gathering Place at Wesley United Methodist Church received funding amounting to $42,783 collectively.
To apply for the funds, public or private voluntary agencies can request an application from Jan Wieser at Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota by calling 507-454-2270 ext. 245 or by emailing jwieser@ccsomn.org.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2021.