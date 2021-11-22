Correction

A story in Monday’s edition gave the incorrect date for the Mike Munson concert at the Winona Art Center. The correct date is November 27.
The superintendent of the La Crescent-Hokah School District has resigned two weeks after being arrested for a domestic incident at his residence.
Fifty-three new COVID-19 cases were announced in Winona schools in the past week.
A 38-year-old Winona man is being held on a $300,000 cash bond after being accused in a September homicide.
Whether COVID-19 vaccines contain fetal cells or products was extensively discussed in a recent Hint. The quick answer was no. But the use of …
Another Winona County resident has passed away due to COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Wednesday.
A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified. Here's the latest.
MINNEAPOLIS — When the Rushford-Peterson football team’s season came to a close in a 28-8 state semifinal loss to Minneota on Saturday, it was…
The Watlow facility in Winona was announced as the Business of the Year by the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s Network Nite E…
Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...
Rushford-Peterson is one of only four teams remaining in the Class A state football bracket as eyes across the state turn toward the Twin Citi…
