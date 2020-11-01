Cook's 4 TDs help Vikings knock off Packers 28-22

Green Bay got the ball back and reached Minnesota’s 41-yard line with 12 seconds and no timeouts left, but rookie D.J. Wonnum sacked Aaron Rodgers and knocked the ball loose. Eric Wilson recovered at the 24 as time expired.

“Part of the thing with D.J. is, and with all young players, is learning to trust your athleticism and kind of just free flowing and playing,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “I think maybe that kind of thing will help him in the future as far as (thinking), ‘I was able to do it on a big play and I can do it again.’ ”

Four times in the second half, Green Bay reached Vikings territory without scoring.

“This definitely qualifies as one of those games where if you want to be a great team, you’ve got to handle business at home,” said Rodgers, who went 27 of 41 for 291 yards. “Look, it’s not the same type of home environment (without fans). I get it. But it’s 2020 and we’re in a different NFL this year. It’s still a game we should win, a team with the trade deadline coming and questions about their coach during the week. Yeah. These are one of the games we need to win. Hopefully it’s just a reality check for us.”

INJURY REPORT