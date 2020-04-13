Cook: 'Hurt' to see Diggs dealt

The Vikings agreed March 16 to trade Diggs to the Bills along with a seventh-round selection for a picks in the first, fifth and sixth rounds in 2020 and a fourth-rounder in 2021. At least they got something for him.

In March, the cash-strapped Vikings got nothing except salary-cap room for 11 other players who departed. They included cornerback Xavier Rhodes, nose tackle Linval Joseph and guard Josh Kline, who were released, and defensive ends Everson Griffen and Stephen Weatherly and cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, who left as free agents.

“Some top-name guys,” Cook said. “They’ve been in our locker room for awhile, guys that when I came in took me under their wings and showed me the proper way to take care of your body and the proper way to get ready for a game, how to approach meetings and stuff like that.”

Minnesota so far has brought in just four new players, with nose tackle Michael Pierce being the only sure-fire starter. But Cook remains confident the Vikings can overcome the loss of so many notable veterans.