Winona State University students, faculty and administration had the chance to connect with a congressional candidate Thursday and share the challenges and opportunities they face.
Dan Feehan, a candidate in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, sat down with WSU community members to learn how the government needs to be more attuned to them. He also learned about the successes that have been seen.
During the visit, he shared information about himself and what he stands for. He even took a moment to speak to a group of students studying political science.
“When I was done with the military, I wanted to find another way to serve,” Feehan said. After serving in the Iraq war, he found himself as a teacher and then working as a national security professional at the Pentagon. After these positions, he decided to take a new path into politics.
Feehan said that during his careers, he was able to see how foreign policy and education public policy outcomes work.
He also saw how money can influence decisions in government. Witnessing such impact on Congress, he knew that he wanted his campaign to be based on the support of people and from Political Action Committees that support people, like the ones that support unions.
He shared with students his stance on tuition costs, health care, trade and more.
Feehan shared that he feels the need to engage with people of all ages, including new voters.
“There’s this idea in politics that young people get told all the time that they’re the future, but it’s not quite correct. Young people are the here now. And they either recognize that or they don’t,” Feehan said.
“We’re here on campus to make sure young people understand the voice they have right here and now, not in the future,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.