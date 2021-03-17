Lillian Lorraine Geary

VIOLA — Lillian Lorraine (Sidie) Geary, 88, of Viola passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at The Bethel Home in Viroqua surrounded by her family. She was born May 20, 1932, to Allen and Lela (Mason) Sidie of Rural Viroqua. In 1948 she married Valdo Geary. They started their family while farming in the Viroqua area. In 1955 they moved to the farm outside of Viola where they raised their family and lived out their lives until Valdo’s death in June 2016. Lillian worked on the farm alongside Valdo and her children, while volunteering and attending many school events. She received her Real Estate Brokers License and sold real estate for the Wheeler Company in Viroqua. She eventually retired to spend more time with her growing family, volunteering and traveling with Valdo. Lillian was a proud member of the Viola American Legion Auxiliary for 43 years where she served as auxiliary president and membership chair. She participated in all of the Memorial Day events, fundraising, legion programs at the high school, and she marched in parades alongside Valdo with the color guard. Whether it was summer picnics, fall wood cutting bees, deer hunting, birthdays or the holidays and Christmas at home, Lillian was always ready with plenty of food and hospitality. After Valdo’s death, the love, warm hugs and kisses stayed with Lillian as her family and friends shared memories with her.