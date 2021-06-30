Unique & Wonderful: Fourth of July festivities are ready to go

Celebrations of the Fourth of July in area communities are on tap, after events last year took on a different look or were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

La Farge

The Fourth of July celebration begins Sunday with a parade at 10:30 a.m. To enter, call Frank at 434-5625. The parade will be followed by barbecue chicken served at the United Methodist Church beginning at 11:30 a.m.; music will be by the Cazenovia German Polka Band.

The tractor pull weigh-in begins at 11 a.m. at the CROPP-II area, followed by the pull at noon.

The food stands and beer tent open at noon, and an Amish bake sale in the Lions shelter also starts at noon. The announcement of the La Farge 4th of July Royalty will be made at noon.

Steam engine rides through the village will be given from noon to 4 p.m. Rides start at the school and will depart at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

Once again, the Old Hwy. 131 Trail on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will be open to traffic from noon to 4 p.m. A reception will be held at the KVR Visitor Center from 1 to 3 p.m.

Youth softball and baseball games are planned at Calhoon Park from noon to 5 p.m. A ballgame will also be played at 6 p.m.