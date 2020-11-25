Outdoors: News of Clatt's 20-point buck spread quickly

In the hours, then days following David Clatt’s shooting of a 20-point buck near Whitehall, Wis., on Oct. 24, news spread like wildfire. Family, friends and neighbors drove over to see what many would call a once-in-a-lifetime buck.

The attention caught David and his wife, Marie, by surprise.

“The kids, they just can’t believe how famous we are. People were coming to our house saying, ‘We’ve got to see them horns, we’ve got to see them horns,” Marie Clatt said. “We’re trying to stay away from COVID, but people kept coming. We would take it out, then stay distant. People just wanted to see it. We had it in our Ranger (UTV) and people would come look at it and get all excited.

“The kids would say, ‘Dad, you are famous.’ My sister lives in Winona, and she said you (David) are even famous in Winona.”

When pictures of the big buck hit Facebook, however, there was more than family and friends who made contact. Not very often does a white-tailed buck reach 20 points and an estimated 275-300 pounds in size.

“For days after I got him, the phone didn’t quit ringing. I got a call from a few of my old railroad buddies that I have not seen in 25 years,” David said. “I’d ask them,