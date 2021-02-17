29 teams to participate in Northern Warfare Challenge hosted by UWL-ROTC

Military students from throughout the Midwest and beyond will be in La Crosse this weekend to take part in a growing challenge that tests endurance and strength.

The Eagle Battalion at UW-La Crosse will host the annual "Northern Warfare Challenge" Saturday, Feb. 20. This year’s event features a record 29 teams, including an Air Force ROTC team flying in from Boston College.

The 29 teams will march 16 miles through Hixon Forest with soldiers carrying a 45-pound pack on their back and taking part in knot-tying, fire-starting and marksmanship competitions, along with being evaluated on evacuating a simulated casualty. Participants must also complete a written test.

“There's nothing like this in ROTC and our students plan and execute the entire thing,” says Lt. Col. Erik Archer, chair of the UWL Military Science Department. “They begin planning in October and at this point hold daily meetings to confirm plans and finalize efforts. They are incredible.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Archer says the event's professionalism, challenge and design is gaining attention.