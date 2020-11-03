State Senate District 32: Pfaff takes small lead against Kapanke with 94% of results in

In the race for Wisconsin state Senate District 32, Democrat Brad Pfaff is showing a late, but marginal, lead against Republican opponent Dan Kapanke.

The race has shifted throughout the night, with Pfaff originally trailing but slowly gaining more ground. He currently leads by just over 900 votes.

Two of the four counties in District 32 have reported its final tally, including La Crosse County, and about 94% of all precincts have reported.

Here are the tallies:

Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska — 48,502 votes

Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse — 47,767 votes

About the race

The District 32 seat has been vacant since the spring, after former Sen. Jennifer Schilling, D-La Crosse announced she would not be seeking re-election and would end her term early.

Both Kapanke and Pfaff have political experience and have met on this same ticket before, in 2004, where Kapanke won by around 5%.