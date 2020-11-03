State Senate District 32: Pfaff takes small lead against Kapanke with 94% of results in

In the race for Wisconsin state Senate District 32, Democrat Brad Pfaff is showing a late, but marginal, lead against Republican opponent Dan Kapanke.
The race has shifted throughout the night, with Pfaff originally trailing but slowly gaining more ground. He currently leads by just over 900 votes.
Two of the four counties in District 32 have reported its final tally, including La Crosse County, and about 94% of all precincts have reported.
Here are the tallies:
Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska — 48,502 votes
Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse — 47,767 votes
About the race
The District 32 seat has been vacant since the spring, after former Sen. Jennifer Schilling, D-La Crosse announced she would not be seeking re-election and would end her term early.
Both Kapanke and Pfaff have political experience and have met on this same ticket before, in 2004, where Kapanke won by around 5%.
Kapanke held the seat until 2011 when he was recalled alongside several other lawmakers during Act 10. He has since tried to regain the seat to no prevail, as well as an unsuccessful race against Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, for his seat in the House.
Pfaff formerly served on the La Crosse County Board, and under the Obama Administration as a state rep at the USDA, and most recently was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to serve as the head of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, but Republicans rejected the nomination.
This story was updated at 12:50 a.m. and will be updated as more results are available.
