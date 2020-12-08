 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old Main: Twesme Family Award to honor student
0 comments

Old Main: Twesme Family Award to honor student

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Twesme

Dorothy Twesme

 Provided

Dorothy Twesme, retired G-E-T English teacher and librarian, has named the Old Main Historical and Community Arts Center in Galesville in her will to receive a bequest that will fund the “Twesme Family Past and Future Horizons Award” to a graduating high school senior who writes a paper that encourages reading about the past to envision the future.

The paper will recall that George Gale, who founded Galesville, Galesville University and Trempealeau County, read Sir Walter Scott’s nine volume biography of Sir Walter Scott at age 16 and continued reading as the foundation for his later work. The paper will also review the biography of someone important to the award candidate and offer a vision of what the candidate would like to accomplish in the future.

The award will be a $750 scholarship. G-E-T students who seek information about the award may contact high school guidance counselor Abby Fernan Harker. The winner will be named at a school event and the award will be presented to the winner at Old Main on Founders Day in Galesville.

Dorothy Twesme lives at the Las Ventanas Senior Living Community in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Twesme Family award will be funded from the bequest of Tom Twesme until the bequest from Dorothy is received. The award honors the family of Dorothy’s late husband, Albert L. Twesme; his parents, Albert T. and Lou Twesme, and their descendants.

Dorothy became very active with Ken Kopp and others in the founding of the present Old Main Historical and Community Arts Center during the earliest days of the Old Main restoration. She continues to express an active interest in Galesville, and the building and in program development at Old Main.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sharon Park
Obituaries

Sharon Park

Sharon K. (Waldera, Nelson) Park, 77, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, just shy of her 78th birthday.

Obituaries

Randy 'Barney' Roy Stephens

Randy “Barney” Roy Stephens, 67, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was b…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News