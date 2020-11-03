No flips: Area Assembly districts all see incumbent wins

Three state Assembly incumbents in the La Crosse area have secured another term after final tallies were reported early Wednesday morning.

The latest victory was that of Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, who beat out young political newcomer, Josefine Jaynes, D-Readstown, who trailed most of the night.

Oldenburg won by around 4,000 votes and was first elected in 2019.

Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, beat out two opponents, earning 52.42% of the vote against Kevin Hoyer, R-West Salem and Leroy Brown, I-West Salem.

"Today we went to the polls as Democrats and Republicans, and tomorrow we have to wake up as Americans. And we must join together to fight to overcome the challenges of the pandemic," a spokesperson for Doyle said in a statement after the win, quoting a recent campaign ad.

Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, also secured her re-election to a sixth term, beating challenger Jerome Gundersen, R-La Crosse by nearly 9,500 votes.

"I am excited by the opportunity to continue to serve in the state Assembly for the next two years and work on issues important to our community," Billings said in a statement early Wednesday morning.

Both Doyle and Billings have held their seats since 2011.