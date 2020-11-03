 Skip to main content
La Crosse area state Assembly races live updates: Billings and Doyle secure re-elections
La Crosse area state Assembly races live updates: Billings and Doyle secure re-elections

Two Democratic state Assembly incumbents will stay in office after final tallies early Wednesday morning show them with victories.

Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, beat out two opponents, earning 52.42% of the vote against Kevin Hoyer, R-West Salem and Leroy Brown, I-West Salem.

Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, also secured her re-election to a sixth term, beating challenger Jerome Gundersen, R-La Crosse by nearly 9,500 votes.

"I am excited by the opportunity to continue to serve in the state Assembly for the next two years and work on issues important to our community," Billings said in a statement early Wednesday morning.

Both Doyle and Billings have held their seats since 2011.

The race for Assembly 96 is nearing a final tally, with one of its three counties reporting final numbers. Young Democrat newcomer, Josefine Jaynes, has trailed most of the night.

Here are tallies from the key Assembly races in the area:

Assembly District 94 - Final

Here are the tallies for this race, with about 83% of precincts reporting:

Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska (i) — 19,155 votes

Steve Doyle

Doyle

Kevin Hoyer, R-West Salem — 16,507 votes

Kevin Hoyer

Hoyer

Leroy Brown II, I-West Salem — 868 votes

Leroy Brown

Leroy Brown

Assembly District 95 - Final

Jill Billings, D-La Crosse (i) — 19,682 votes

Jill Billings

Billings

Jerome Gundersen, R-La Crosse — 10,270 votes

Jerome Gundersen mug

Gundersen

Assembly District 96

Josefine Jaynes, D-Readstown — 10,607 votes

Josefine Jaynes

Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua (i) — 13,207 votes

Loren Oldenburg

Oldenburg

This story was updated at 12:55 a.m. and will be updated as more results are available. 

