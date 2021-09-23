Winona Walk to End Alzheimer's set for October 9

The Alzheimer’s Association invites Winona residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in its Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Lake Park Complex.

Participants can walk in person following provided COVID safety protocols, in their neighborhood or via the official mobile app. Check-in is at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. with the Walk to follow. Participants are encouraged to register early and fundraise to help the Alzheimer’s Association reach its $50,000 goal. Registration is free.

“Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and the work to achieve that begins here at home,” said Walk Manager Elizabeth Harris. “The funds raised during the Walk will help provide our local community with free care and support services, because no one should go through it alone.”

In Minnesota, there are more than 99,000 people living with the disease, and 170,000 caregivers. The funds raised during the Walk will help provide our local community with free care and support services.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Harris is supported by a nine-person Walk Committee including Amy Schroeder, Becky Sobolik, Cheri Duffenbach, Esther Zimmerman, Lindsay Styx, Marite Olmstead, Pam Simon, Emily Minnick and Cindy Turner.

COVID-19 protocols follow local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, including contactless registration, physical distancing, masks (where required), hand sanitizing stations and more.

Supporters are welcome to walk from home by engaging in many Walk-day experiences through the Alzheimer’s Association website and mobile app. Experiences include a pre-recorded Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony, an augmented reality Promise Garden that allows participants to select a flower and plant it among others, as well as a route map to track your at-home Walk.

Register, learn more and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk at act.alz.org/winona. Download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app in the iTunes or Google Play Stores.

