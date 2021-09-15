Winona State ranked among Midwest best for 18th year

Winona State University has been ranked among the “Best in the Midwest” for the 18th consecutive year by The Princeton Review in its 2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region listing.

The publication evaluated 655 colleges nationwide that they consider “academically outstanding and well worth consideration” for its 2022 report. Winona State shares the “Best Midwestern” designation with a total of 158 institutions of higher education.

Other data which factored into The Princeton Review’s evaluation was collected through student surveys, allowing Winona State students to share their academic, social, and campus experience at the university.

Some of the student comments featured on Winona State’s profile on The Princeton Review’s website include:

Students seek out Winona State for a “quality education that is affordable.” In the words of one student: “we may be a small school, but we do great things.”