Winona Cemetery Walk features 'Scoundrels, Scandals and Skulduggery'

The Winona County Historical Society’s Voices From the Past Cemetery Walk 2021, sponsored by Merchants Bank, will be Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10, from noon to 5 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery.

An Accessible Indoor Performance will be held Wednesday, October 6 at 6 p.m. at the Winona County History Center. Register by calling 507.454.2723 ext. 0 as space is limited and please wear a mask.

Admission at the gate: $10 adults, $5 students, $3 youth 12 and under (free for children under 3).

The Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk will feature Scandals, Scoundrels and Skulduggery II this year. Take a self-guided walk through Winona’s historic and beautiful Woodlawn Cemetery to hear community actors portraying people from our past.

This year participants will hear from those that lived hard lives, made some poor choices and those who protected the community from the seeder side of Winona. A few of those some ladies of Winona’s red light district; “Big Moose” - Anton Pellowski; Dorothy Haner, Winona’s first female investigator and Victor Gage (1908 – 1985) who was also known as “Wyoming” - to name a few.

For more information visit winonahistory.org.

