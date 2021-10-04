Winona Arts Center to kick off Fall Music Series

The Winona Arts Center, 228 East 5th, will kick off its Fall Music Series with musician Mike Munson performing on Saturday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

With country blues as his guidepost, his sound marks the similarities and highlights the distance between Fred McDowell, Leo Kottke and Chuck Berry.

The Fall Music Series offers an intimate concert setting featuring local and regional musicians, with some of the best acoustics in the area.

Coffee house will be open at 6 p.m. with treats made by Diane Leutgeb Munson and teas made available through the Curiosi Tea House.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Hardt’s music, 115 East 5th, or through Eventbrite.com. A portion of the Fall Music Series is funded through Winona Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0