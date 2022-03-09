WATCH NOW: Winona to get improvements before second Amtrak route arrives

When a second Amtrak train comes through Winona in 2024, it will roll into $19 million worth of local rail improvements.

Minnesota, Wisconsin and federal government officials met Wednesday at the La Crosse Amtrak station to promote a second Amtrak route between Chicago and St. Paul and announce a $31.8 million grant to improve passenger and freight service along the 411-mile route.

Plans in Winona call for improved track and switching and ADA compliance at the Winona Amtrak depot.

“This is a great benefit not just for passengers but for freight rail in the region,” said Winona County Commissioner Chris Meyer in an email prior to the event. “This has the potential to reduce delays on our major Winona city street crossings for trains.”

Grant money will also fund improvements to the La Crosse Amtrak Depot and rail improvements in La Crescent.

Craig Thompson, Wisconsin Department of Transportation secretary, said the Chicago-to-St. Paul route is “one of the most traveled corridors in the Midwest.” He said the second train will double service levels and provide additional morning and midday departures to an estimated 124,000 passengers.

“This is the first additional passenger rail service in Wisconsin in many years,” Thompson said. “This will provide more choices for regional travelers and make it possible for more of them to make the trip by rail.”

Acting Minnesota Department of Transportation commissioner Nancy Daubenberger said the route will provide an economic boost to the region.

“The addition of a daily round-trip route from the Twin Cities to Chicago is vital to create and maintain a thriving economy from the larger cities to the smaller towns,” Daubenberger said.

The trip from St. Paul to Chicago is expected to take 7½ hours and make the same stops as the Empire Builder, including Wisconsin stops in Tomah and Portage.

The Coulee Region is already served by the Empire Builder route, which travels daily from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest. The second route won’t extend west of the Twin Cities.

Transportation officials don’t expect a second daily train to increase traffic congestion in areas where there are at-grade crossings. Francis E. Loetterle, Minnesota DOT planning director for rail and freight, said the second route will have fewer train cars.

“The Empire Builder is an 11-car train; this is going to be a three or four-car train,” Loetterle said. “It’s going to take, at most, five or six seconds to go through. There won’t be noticeable changes in the amount of time people have to wait at train crossings.”

