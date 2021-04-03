WATCH NOW: Up to 100 scrap cars aflame in fire at Alter Metal Recycling

No injuries were reported following the outbreak of a large fire Friday on La Crosse's northside.

At approximately 5 p.m. April 2, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire at Alter Metal Recycling, 2410 Hauser St., finding a large fire and heavy black smoke coming from the scrap yard.

According to a release from Battalion Chief Jeff Schott, due to the volume of scrap cars and limited access to the area, fire crews were required to flow water from master streams and aerial apparatus, using several thousand gallons of water per minute. The fire took almost two hours to control.

Once the fire was controlled, firefighters worked with Alter employees specially trained to operate the necessary equipment to move cars so hotspots could be extinguished. Per the release, an estimated 100 cars were in flames at one point and 24 firefighters were on the scene.

Xcel Energy remotely shut down high voltage transmission lines located directly above the scrap yard. One adjacent business evacuated its building and another neighboring business sheltered employees inside due to heavy smoke.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.