WATCH NOW: Rising Star Regina McGuire

Regina McGuire is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept. 1, 2021: 31 years old

Town of residence: Winona

Occupation/company: Kindergarten teacher in Arcadia

Family: Husband, Robby, son, Micah (two months), and cat, Rudy

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

It's hard to pick just one moment. All around, I'm most proud of the relationships I establish with students and their families. I am also proud of becoming a National Board Certified Teacher, receiving an Ashley for the Arts Humanitarian Award, and becoming a Herb Kohl Teacher Fellow.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

To show I care, I attend sporting events, theater performances, and cultural festivals. I coach cross country and track and assist in the after-school program when I'm not coaching. I'm on the leadership teams for both my school and the district, and I'm also on the literacy team. I volunteer at concession stands, church festivals, and town celebrations, and work to bridge language gaps between Spanish and English in various ways. I have spent summers abroad to deepen my understanding of Spanish language and Latinx cultures, and I'm currently pursuing my master’s degree in bilingual education.

I teach my students to be kind and use their skills for helping others, and I feel it's important to model those same values in my own life outside of the school day. I know that I have been blessed with specific talents and passions, and when I pursue opportunities relating to these, I make a greater impact on the community. One thing I'm involved in right now is the development of a dual language program in Arcadia. With so many children growing up speaking Spanish and English, we have an opportunity to help them become bilingual, biliterate, and bicultural, which will make an impact on our future community and world.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

These kids deserve the world. I feel it's my duty and responsibility to do everything I can to make sure each and every student I encounter feels loved, empowered, and capable of learning and growing. I owe it to their loving families, who sacrifice so much for the sake of their children. I also firmly believe that children are the future, and I would like to do everything I can to help them grow up in a more peaceful and unified world. This means exploring similarities and differences among people, and recognizing ways in which each of us (even the 5 year olds!) can serve the community. Finally, I'm surrounded by teachers, staff, coaches, and administration who work just as hard as I do to create a safe and loving environment for our students. It's part of the culture in Arcadia, and I'm so grateful to contribute.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Care about others, and do so consistently. Your actions don't need to be big and grand; your impact adds up over time as you choose to lend a helping hand over and over again.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0