'Washington Crossing the Delaware' removed from MMAM, up for sale in New York

"Washington Crossing the Delaware" is no longer on display at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona.

The painting, which is one of two versions that still exist created by Emanuel Leutze, has been on loan to the museum since 2015 after it was hung in the White House for multiple decades.

The painting was purchased in 2015 by Fastenal founder Bob Kierlin and his wife, Mary Burrichter, according to Forbes.

MMAM shared that the painting was always a temporary addition to the museum, not a permanent one.

The painting will now be auctioned off by Christie's in New York in May.

Forbes, according to an article by Carlie Porterfield, reported that the painting is expected to sell for between $15 million and $20 million.

According to a release from MMAM, "no proceeds from the sale or any related transactions will beneﬁt the museum."

MMAM shared in the release it does not know the intent for the sale of the painting. According to the museum, a spokesperson from Christie's has said that the piece is being sold as "Property from a Prominent Private Collection."

“We enjoyed exhibiting this iconic, historic and popular painting," Scott Pollock, MMAM executive director, said in the release. "It paired well with many other artists we have and have had on display, including historical works of art by Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Claude Monet, Georgia O'Keeﬀe, Mary Cassatt, John James Audubon and James Hope.”

"While there is no debate that 'Washington Crossing the Delaware' has had a signiﬁcant impact on American culture, appearing on U.S. postage stamps, the back of the New Jersey State quarter, and in countless textbooks, and now clearly demonstrated by the value the work has in the private market, MMAM is committed to collaborating with educational organizations, public museums and private collectors to present expansive narratives on marine art and exhibit equally internationally recognized artworks in its galleries," MMAM said in the release.

The museum's gallery plans for the next three years are expected to be announced May 18.

For information about the art work at MMAM, visit www.mmam.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.