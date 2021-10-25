Vandals damage Rotary Lights pedestals placed in Riverside Park

For 26 years the Rotary Lights Project has always taken pride in the fact that there has never been any vandalism or theft in Riverside Park. That all changed last weekend.

About 70 electrical pedestals were moved to the park last Friday to begin the process of lighting the park. On both Saturday and Sunday evenings vandals cut the cords on many of those pedestals.

Rotary Lights president Pat Stephens said it was assumed they wanted to take the cords with the hope that the copper content would be worth some kind of monetary award.

"Replacement cords are $2 per foot so our loss could be close to $10,000. We have alerted all wire dealers in a wide area of La Crosse to be on the lookout for anyone trying to cash cords in for gain," Stephens said.

"We are working closely with the La Crosse Police Department, have filed formal reports, and are in the process of checking any and all security cameras that service the park area. Our security group that usually monitors the park starting in November, have been called in early in hopes of eliminating any further damage. If we identify the perpetrators, we will prosecute to the full extent of the law.

Rotary Lights has the special mission of “feeding the hungry.” We ask for the community’s help in keeping an eye on the park and to make note of any suspicious activity. As a community, we can restore the pride that we will not have vandalism or stealing that in reality takes away from the Rotary Lights mission," Stephens said.

