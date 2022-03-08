Valley View Mall sells for $13.2 million at public auction

After a quick and quiet auction Tuesday, the lone bid of $13.2 million was accepted to purchase the Valley View Mall, which is about half of its estimated value.

A crowd of about a dozen gathered in the hallway outside of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department during the sale, though only one official bid was made on behalf of Wells Fargo Bank, the listed plaintiff.

The lawyer for the plaintiff, Max Meckstroth of Foley & Lardner LLP, was present to place the bid but declined to comment after the sale.

A judge ordered a foreclosure sale on the mall in the fall of 2020, which has seen a steady decline in business over the past decade. The mall has been owned by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, or PREIT, since 2003, and managed by Spinoso Real Estate Group of Syracuse, N.Y., since 2020.

Although it’s still unknown what the future of the mall will be after this sale, typically a lender may try to sell the property on its own after acquiring it through a foreclosure sale.

The section of the mall that is soon to be a Hy-Vee supermarket, and the former Macy’s and Herberger’s department stores were not included in the sale.

The remainder of the mall that was up for sale Tuesday, which includes the wooded area to the south of the mall along the La Crosse River and the JCPenney, was last valued at a combined $27,130,100.

On Tuesday, 10% of the winning $13.2 million bid was required to be paid, and the remaining balance will be due no later than 10 days after the court’s confirmation of the sale or the sale is forfeited.

