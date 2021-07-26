U.S. Sen. Smith calls on MLB, partner to reverse Caledonia plant closure

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) told Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and the owner of the San Diego Padres that all Americans should be outraged by their plans to close a major employer in rural Caledonia.

The closure is expected to eliminate approximately 80 jobs in the community, with many of them moving offshore to China.

In a strongly worded letter Saturday, Smith demanded MLB and Siedler Equity Partners reverse their decision to close Miken Sports’ Caledonia manufacturing facility, a long-time employer that produces baseball helmets for the MLB and non-wood bats for other baseball and softball players across the country.

Miken is jointly-owned by the MLB and Seidler Equity Partners. Seidler Equity Partners Co-Founder and Managing Director Peter Seidler also owns the San Diego Padres baseball team.