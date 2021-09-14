'Thriller' dance coming to La Crescent

A La Crescent mom is planning the third “Thriller” public dance performance (due to the COVID pandemic, this wasn’t done in 2020.)

She is looking for other individuals interested in dressing up as not-too-scary zombies and joining in a choreographed re-creation of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video. No dance experience is required. Rehearsals will be held on Sundays.

“This free, community-focused street performance is intended to unite people of different ages and abilities around the positive influence of music and dance,” says organizer Meagan Waddell.

The performance is tentatively planned for approximately 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, on Walnut Street between Main and South Second streets. Spectators and last-minute participants are welcome.

Rehearsals (optional but recommended) will be held at the La Crescent Community Building, 336 S First St:

● Sunday, Sept. 26, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

● Sunday, Oct. 3, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

● Sunday, Oct. 10, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

● Sunday, Oct. 17, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

● Wednesday, Oct. 20, 4 to 6 p.m.