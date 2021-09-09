Taste of the Trail to highlight 10 Root River Trail Towns

The Taste of the Trail is a series of events occurring on three Saturdays in September along the 10 Root River Trail Towns in Bluff Country.
Experience the abundance of food and activities in each of the unique towns -- Chatfield, Fountain, Preston, Harmony, Lanesboro, Whalan, Peterson, Rushford, Rushford Village and Houston.
Each town will feature its own growers, producers, restaurateurs and artisans as well as entertainment and fun.
The first Taste of the Trail event will be September 11 in Lanesboro, Whalan and Peterson. September 18 will feature Chatfield, Fountain, Preston and Harmony. Rounding up this year’s events will be the Rushford Area and Houston events on September 25.
Go to
www.rootrivertrail.org for more information on the events happening each weekend in September. Taste of the Trail is sponsored by Root River Trail Towns, an association of communities located on the Root River Trail Systems.
