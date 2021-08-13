Stories of Honor: Schein ‘absolutely loved’ his 23 years in the Army

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schein said he most enjoyed being part of the recently deactivated Asymmetric Warfare Group. “It was absolutely one of the highlights of my career, and the organization did so much good on many different fronts,” he said.

That group developed a reputation for being extremely creative and innovative in identifying and dealing with current and emerging threats.

“What I am most proud of in 23 years of service to our country was the fact that I was a selfless servant and loved taking care of our nation’s most precious resource, our warriors and their families,” Schein said.

Schein said he was deployed 21 times, including three times to Kosovo, six times to Iraq and seven times to Afghanistan.

Schein said he hopes everyone understands “that when our service members are deployed, they are doing so on their behalf and could not do it without all their love and support. The strength of a service member comes from what they leave behind.”