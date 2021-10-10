Lancers tune up for sectional runs

With the cross country season reaching October, the homestretch is in sight as teams run their final regular season meets prior to Conference and Sectional competitions the final two weeks of the month. Thirteen teams comprised the field of the annual “Ole Olmstead” Invitational held on Oct. 7 over the rolling hills of the Heartland Country Club in Lewiston.

A gray overcast kept the temperatures in the mid-60s, but also presented a threat of rain and help the humidity in the 95-100% range. The varsity boys’ field consisted of 88 runners who headed out on the 5000 meter course, with a lead pack of four runners pushing a pace that the majority of the field was unable to maintain. Rochester Lourdes’ Kevin Turlington crossed the finish line first in a blistering 16:39 to lead his Eagles’ teammates to a team win with 49 points. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Tyler Rislov also cracked the 17-minute barrier to finish second, as LARPH, competing without their second-best runner, managed to finish second with 74 points.

After hanging in the top 30 for the first two miles, the Lancers’ Tyler Groth struggled over the final 1800 meters, finishing in 39th place in 19:44. Soph Austin Smith and frosh Joey Welch both moved past their senior teammate, with Smith placing 27thin in 19:20 and Welch 32nd in 19:27. Jack Kreutzman ran 21:08 for 62nd place, then Sam Culver completed the scoring for LCH, placing 66th in 21:21. The Lancers total of 226 points placed them ninth of the thirteen complete teams.

In a chance of strategy, Lydia Rosendahl pushed the pace harder from the start and was just behind the lead pack as she went past the 1,600 meter mark in 6:35. Although she was in the top ten at the 3,200 mark, the field had strung out and left her few attainable targets for the final third of the race, so she finished a solid 6th with a time of 20:55. Eighth grader Corrina Lechnir, who moved up from the Jr High level for the first time this season, cracked the top 40 of the 71 runner girls’ field, placing 39th in 23:44. Emma Stavenau placed 42nd in 24:05, Julia Lechnir 48th in 24:21, and Jazmine Cline 50th in 24:58 to round out the Lancers scorers.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville edged Pine Island for the team win by a 70 – 71 margin, with Lanesboro/Fillmore Central finishing third with 97 points. La Crescent-Hokah’s total of 165 points had them in 8th place of the ten complete teams.

With Lechnir up on the varsity, Makenna Rasmussen, Mya Timm, and Elese Plzak still managed to crack the top ten in the 3200 meter Jr High girls race, with Rasmussen 5th in 14:42, Timm 8th in 14:55, and Plzak 9th with an identical time to Timm. In the boys race, eighth grader Kaleb Spah had a huge personal best of 13:05 to finish in 6th place, then Ryan Pichler took 17th in 13:57.

The Lancers competed at United South Central last Tuesday and will be preparing to host the 11-team Three Rivers Conference Championships at Pine Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The boys race begins at 4 p.m., while the girls will run at 4:45.

