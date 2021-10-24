Lancers host Three Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships

A contingent of almost 250 runners and several hundred spectators descended on Pine Creek Golf Course on Oct. 19 for the annual Three Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships, hosted this year by the Lancer Cross Country program. Competitors were vying for a spot in the top 21 finishers that would earn them All-Conference honors, while the eleven teams were seeking a 2021 conference team championship.

You couldn’t tell it was late October as the gun went off to send the field of 136 boys out on the hilly Pine Creek 5000 meter layout, as the thermometer hit 76 degrees and the bright sunshine made it seem warmer than that. That didn’t stop the lead pack from setting an aggressive pace on their opening 1600 meters, with Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s duo of Tyler Rislov and Andrew Hoiness leading the way. Back in the pack, Lancer senior Tyler Groth was running a solid solid race, with Austin Smith and Joey Welch just behind.

The entire field fell victim to the quick opening loop and the second 1600 meters was covered quite a bit more slowly than the opening segment, then the field got stretched out even more as runners had to negotiate a short, steep hill for the third time during the race prior to heading for the finish line. Rislov pulled away from his teammate over the final 1800 meters en route to defending his individual title of 2020 in 17:23, while Hoiness hung on for second in 17:48, as only five runners were able to break the 18:00 barrier on the warm afternoon.

Aided by their 1-2 finish and with four more runners earning All-Conference honors, LARPH showed why they’re currently ranked eighth in the current state Class A poll as they scored just 44 points to easily claim the team title over St. Charles’ second place 106 and Kingsland’s third place total of 122. For the Lancers, Smith mounted a charge over the final stretch and the sophomore fell just short of a spot on the All-Conference team, finishing 23rd in 20:04. Groth finished ten spots behind his teammate in 20:37, but Welch suffered a leg injury during the race that caused him to drop back drastically and the freshman limped in at 21:48 for 53rd place. Running just his second varsity race, seventh grader Ryan Pichler placed 56th in 21:53 and junior Sam Culver finished 58th in 21:55 to complete the Lancer scoring.

La Crescent-Hokah’s total of 222 points left them in a tie with Wabasha-Kellogg for 10th place, but by virtue of eighth grader Kaleb Spah’s 65th place effort besting the Falcon’s sixth finisher, the Lancers were able to place tenth, with W-K settling for eleventh.

The girls race got the benefit of the temperature dropping a few degrees and some cloud cover moving in as their 101 runner hoard moved out on the course.

Unlike the boys’ race, there was no lead pack, as Cotter Sonja Semling broke away early to a lead she would never relinquish. The Rambler freshman increased her margin to almost a minute by the end, winning the race for the second year in-a-row in 20:23. The real racing was taking back in the next group, as a pack of six runners, including the Lancers’ Lydia Rosendahl, were jockeying for position.

Youth was served as eighth grader Lillyan Kiehne of Lanesboro/Fillmore Central outdueled seventh grader Lexi Kivimagi of Chatfield by two seconds as they took second and third in 21:17 and 21:19. Rosendahl was unable to bridge the gap and settled for a sixth place finish in 21:41 as the senior was able to become the only Lancer to earn All-Conference honors in 2021, making this the fourth consecutive year that Rosendahl earned that distinction.

Eighth grader Corrina Lechnir ran a very steady race and was moving up well at the end, finishing in 26th place with a time of 23:25, then seventh grader Elese Plzak closed strongly to place 40th in 24:09. The next four LCH finishers claimed four consecutive spots and were just three seconds apart when Jazmine Cline, Mya Timm, Julia Lechnir, and Makenna Rasmussen placed 45th – 48th between 24:22 to 24:25.

In an extremely close team battle, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, the only Class AA team in the conference, bested Class A eighth-ranked Chatfield by a score of 51 to 53, with Cotter a solid third with 79. The Lancers placed sixth with 150 points, right in the middle of the field, but were within 18 points of Lanesboro/Fillmore Central’s 132 point fourth place effort and 17 away from LARPH’s fifth place 133.

Next for the the Lancers is in the Section 1A Championships in Rochester.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0