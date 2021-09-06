Lancer girls take ninth at Stewartville

The 2021 La Crescent-Hokah Cross Country team opened its season at the Bill Glomski Invitational at Bear Cave Park in rural Stewartville on Thursday, Sept. 2.

In a stark departure from the regular season triangular meets that were mandated last year’s COVID-disrupted season, 20 teams comprised the field, where the Lancer girls managed a ninth place finish, while the boys placed 17th.

In a field of 116 runners, Lancer senior Lydia Rosendahl laid off the excitement-driven opening pace and was not even in the top 30 as they passed by the 1,600 meter mark. However, a loop through the hills during the middle third of the race brought huge changes to the pecking order. Rosendahl was in 11th place with just over 1,600 meters to go. Her steadily improving position continued through the final stretch and she entered the finish chute in 6th place with a time of 20:54.

Juniors Emma Stavenau and Autumn Rabe were the next two finishers for LCH, placing 60th and 65th with respective times of 24:09 and 24:31. Freshman Jazmine Cline and senior Julia Lechnir ran 25:34 and 25:37, good for 77th and 78th places, to account for the Lancers’ final team total of 264 points.