Lancer cross country streak continues

Discounting the 2020 season, when no State competition was held due to the pandemic, senior Lydia Rosendahl ran the streak of the Lancer cross country program being represented in the MSHSL Championships to 21 consecutive years when she advanced with a ninth-place finish at last week’s Section 1A Meet.

After one of the warmest, driest autumns in recent history, Mother Nature tossed everything she had last Thursday at the 260 runners that were vying for team and individual advancement to the State level. With the Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester already wet following strong morning rains, another bout of showers started as the 20 team buses began to roll in and never relented the rest of the afternoon. As if that weren’t bad enough, the winds kicked up and made the 46 degree afternoon seem more like a 39 degree day as the 135 runner boys’ race began at 3:50 pm.

As was the case the entire season, soph Austin Smith and senior Tyler Groth set the pace for the Lancers and were positioned in mid-pack at the 1600 meter mark and began to improve their positions over the second third of the race as the course quickly deteriorated. Although he wiped out once, Smith was able to get back up and close well to place 42nd in 19:21, with Groth coming up quickly to take 44th in 19:27.

The Lancer effort took a blow when freshman Joey Welch, who had only done light jogging since injuring himself in the conference meet nine days earlier, took a shot at competing, but was forced to abandon the race shortly after passing the first split point. That left junior Sam Culver and eighth grader Kaleb Spah, junior Jack Kreutzman, and seventh grader Ryan Pichler to try to pick up the slack. Culver closed well over the final 1800 meters to place 100th in 21:03, Spah ran 21:13 for 105th place, Kreutzman completed the Lancer scoring effort placing 110th in 21:38, with Pichler one place back in 21:50.

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston won the boys title with 66 point, just edging Rochester Lourdes 70 point second place effort as those teams claimed the two team qualifying spots in the State Meet. La Crescent-Hokah’s total of 393 points placed them 15th of the 20 teams.

By the time the girls’ race began some 55 minutes after the start of the boys’ race, the course was even in worse shape, so staying on one’s feet became a must toward racing success. The Lancer’s Rosendahl got out slightly faster than she typically does in an effort to keep an eye on the lead pack and a potential shot at qualifying for state as an individual. Going past the 1600 meter split clock in 6:31, the Lancer senior found herself in 16th place. Over the next 1600 meter increment, Lydia steadily improved her position and came by the 3200 meter split point in 12th place in 13:33.

Although the lead pack was fairly strung out, Rosendahl ran with a passion over the final 1800 meters and climbed the final hill that horseshoes down toward the finish line in 10th place, then outkicked one more runner to cross the finish line in 9th with a time of 20:56.

Following the senior, it became a youth movement for the Lancer scoring runners, with freshman Jazmine Cline and eighth grader Corrina Lechnir placed 39th and 40th in 22:50 and 22:58, then seventh grader Makenna Rasmussen placed 48th in 23:11. Yet another seventh grader, Elese Plzak became the Lancers fifth finisher when she crossed the finish line in 23:27 in 57th place to account for the Lancers final point total. Junior Emma Stavenau placed 69th in 24:02 and Julia Lechnir struggled in the cold as the senior completed her Lancer CC career with a 83rd place finish in 24:50.

Individual qualifiers are not determined until the team scores are announced due to the runners from the two advancing teams not qualifying for the six individual advancement spots. Once it was determined that Lake City had won the sectional championship with 88 points and Winona Cotter had upset State-ranked Chatfield for the second spot by a margin of 90 to 97, Rosendahl realized that she had placed fifth in the individual battle, thereby punching her ticket to her first appearance at the State Meet.

In a bit of a surprise, the young Lancer girls team finished all the way up in seventh place, just ten points out of sixth and 21 points out of fourth. This is the best team performance for the La Crescent-Hokah girls at the sectional level since their third place finish in 2012.

Rosendahl will compete in a field of 160 runners at the MSHSL Girls Class A Race at 1:00 pm this Saturday, November 6, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

