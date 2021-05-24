La Crescent girls 7th, boys 8th at conference meet

Elgin, Minnesota was the site of the 2021 Three Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships May 22. After a relaxation of restrictions by the MSHSL, a single-site championship for both genders became a possibility in the week preceding the event.
With rosters depleted by a re-scheduled Prom, graduation parties, work and injuries, the La Crescent-Hokah Girls were only able to finish seventh of the ten competing teams, while the boys were eighth. The Lancers did return home with four All-Conference athlete who either won events or scored 14 or more points in the meet.
The Lancers’ first win came in the girls pole vault, when senior Emmarie Byom cleared 10-0 for the second time this season to better a solid field of vaulters and earn All-Conference recognition. La Crescent-Hokah’s other female All-Conference recipient needed four events to amass her 14 points. Soph Emily Ludwig was fourth in the 100 m hurdles in :18.09, tied for sixth in the pole vault with a height of 7-6, placed seventh in the 300 m hurdles in :52.67, and was eighth in the high jump at 4-4.
On the boys side, junior Cody Kowalski bested the field in the 800 meter run, outdistancing the field with a time of 2:07.26 to garner his All-Conference medal. Classmate Tony Haack had a very productive day, placing third in the 100 m dash in :11.34, was fourth in the 200 m dash in :23.18, tied for fourth in the high jump at 5-6, and teamed with Alex Danielson, Joey Schreier, and Kowalski to take fourth in the 4x400 m relay in 3:47.14. His 25 ½ individual points were more than enough to place Haack on the All-Conference team.
Other top finishers for the Lancer girls were senior Amanda Iverson, who tied her school record in the 100 meter dash in placing second with a time of :12.55, and junior Lydia Rosendahl, who ran a personal best 5:43.70 to take second in the 1600 m run. The Lancers other points came from the fourth place 4x800 m relay team of Maddie Danielson, Emma Stavenau, Ashley Muenzenberger, and Lola Baudek, who ran 10:58.04. Their total of 55 ½ team points were good enough to place them seventh in team competition, as Plainview-Elgin-Millville won the team title by almost a 100 point cushion over second place St. Charles with 233 ½ points.
With only ten boys attending the meet, the rest of the Lancers’ scoring came from Schreier, who ran :55.96 to take fourth in the 400 m dash, and a pair of ninth place finishes from senior Alex Danielson in the 1600 m run in 5:30.77 and soph Jack Kreutzman in the shot put with a heave of 35-5.75. Their team total of 45 ½ points edged out Dover-Eyota for eighth place by just half a point. Like the girls, PEM mopped up in the boys team competition as their 242 points were way ahead of St. Charles’ 149 second place total.
Following their final regular season meet in Lake City on May 27, the Lancers will be preparing for Sub-Section 1A action in Rushford on Thursday, June 3, where they’ll be attempting to qualify individual and relay teams on to the Sectional level.