La Crescent girls 7th, boys 8th at conference meet

Elgin, Minnesota was the site of the 2021 Three Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships May 22. After a relaxation of restrictions by the MSHSL, a single-site championship for both genders became a possibility in the week preceding the event.

With rosters depleted by a re-scheduled Prom, graduation parties, work and injuries, the La Crescent-Hokah Girls were only able to finish seventh of the ten competing teams, while the boys were eighth. The Lancers did return home with four All-Conference athlete who either won events or scored 14 or more points in the meet.

The Lancers’ first win came in the girls pole vault, when senior Emmarie Byom cleared 10-0 for the second time this season to better a solid field of vaulters and earn All-Conference recognition. La Crescent-Hokah’s other female All-Conference recipient needed four events to amass her 14 points. Soph Emily Ludwig was fourth in the 100 m hurdles in :18.09, tied for sixth in the pole vault with a height of 7-6, placed seventh in the 300 m hurdles in :52.67, and was eighth in the high jump at 4-4.

