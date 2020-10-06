La Crescent cross country team runs streak to 5 .

La Crescent-Hokah junior Lydia Rosendahl, following up on her convincing win at home, moved quickly to the front of the pack and, despite a brief challenge just past the 1,600 meter mark, wound up staying there the entire race, steadily lengthening her lead en route to a 21:24 winning effort, her third individual victory of the season.

As expected, the Gophers packed the next four finishers into the chute before the Lancers’ Autumn Rabe, Ashley Muenzenberger, and seventh grader Corrina Lechnir, running her first varsity race, finished 6-7-8 in 23:14, 23:24, and 23:29. Teammate Emma Stavenau almost broke the 24 minute barrier, finishing in 24:02 in 11th place to complete the scoring effort for the Lancers. Chatfield’s front-end strength propelled them to a 23 point winning effort, while La Crescent-Hokah was second with a creditable score of 33, followed by Wabasha-Kellogg’s 80 point third place total.

While their regular season wrapped up with meets at St. Charles on Oct. 6 and Dover-Eyota on Oct. 8, the MSHSL finally decided that they would allow sectional championships to be conducted the week of October 12–17, albeit three teams at-a-time with a final merged result by finishing time.