La Crescent boys golfers win conference tourney
La Crescent boys golfers win conference tourney

Here are the results from the Three Rivers Conference Tournament

Course: Eastwood Golf Course (Rochester)

Par: 71

Boys Team

1 La Crescent 328

2 LARP 349

3 Fillmore Central 383

3 WK 383

5 DE 384

6 Caledonia 386

7 St. Charles 401

8 Chatfield 412

9 PEM 431

Boys individual

74 Jake Fishbaugher

(co-medalist) (Fillmore Central) 1

74 Ryan Nutter

(co-medalist) (La Crescent) 1

77 Owen Davison (La Crescent) 3

77 Andrew Hoiness (LARP) 3

82 Anders Shurson (LARP) 5

82 Joe Stumpf (WK) 5

84 Dominic Konkel (Caledonia) 7

87 Evan Hawkins (Caledonia) 8

88 Carson Reider (La Crescent) 9

89 Liam Farrell (La Crescent) 10

89 Cooper Vaughn (St. Charles) 10

