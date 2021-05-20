La Crescent boys golfers win conference tourney

Here are the results from the Three Rivers Conference Tournament
Course: Eastwood Golf Course (Rochester)
Par: 71
Boys Team
1 La Crescent 328
2 LARP 349
3 Fillmore Central 383
3 WK 383
5 DE 384
6 Caledonia 386
7 St. Charles 401
8 Chatfield 412
9 PEM 431
Boys individual
74 Jake Fishbaugher
(co-medalist) (Fillmore Central) 1
74 Ryan Nutter
(co-medalist) (La Crescent) 1
77 Owen Davison (La Crescent) 3
77 Andrew Hoiness (LARP) 3
82 Anders Shurson (LARP) 5
82 Joe Stumpf (WK) 5
84 Dominic Konkel (Caledonia) 7
87 Evan Hawkins (Caledonia) 8