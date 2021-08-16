Jacks and Friends Split with Roosters

Rochester was the scene for the latest vintage baseball game.

During the History Center of Olmsted County’s Day’s of Yesterday celebration, the Apple Jacks Base Ball Club of La Crescent, aided by their friends from the Fillmore Fungi, split a double header with the Roosters Base Ball Club of Olmsted County. Playing by the rules of 1860, the Roosters took the upper hand in the first game winning by a score of 12 aces to 6 aces.

The nightcap (played in the early afternoon) belonged to the Jacks. Joining the Apple Jacks for the day’s matches, the Fungi eschewed their regular monikers and became “Tango”, “Honey Crisp”, “Crab Apple”, “Rotten Apple” and “Roxbury Russet”.

The game was a back and forth affair that saw the lead change hands numerous times. The winning ace scored on Jason “Weasel” Pericak’s smash into the right field bean field in the bottom of the ninth inning. The teams continued to play until the Jacks accumulated three outs as was customary in 1860. The final score was 17-13.

Participating for the Apple Jacks were: Mike “Mickey” Jaquette, Scott “Roman” Pechacek, Kevin “Hurricane” Knerzer, “Weasel” and Joel “Hefty” Affeldt.