High school boys basketball: Pieper, Simpson, King keep Caledonia unbeaten

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team was able to contain one Caledonia attempt at second-half separation on Friday, but the Lancers were defenseless against the second.

With Ja'Shon Simpson scoring big points in the first half, Christopher Pieper filling the basket in the second half, and Eli King orchestrating all of it, the top-ranked Warriors kept an undefeated season going with a 78-59 Three Rivers Conference victory at a packed Mac Dahl Gymnasium.

The Lancers (12-4, 6-2) recovered from Caledonia's first scoring burst of the second half and cut a 13-point deficit to 49-41 when Parker McQuin drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner with 11 minutes, 54 seconds remaining.

But La Crescent-Hokah's next field goal came with 5:22 on the clock and only trimmed Caledonia's lead to 71-45. That 22-4 run was the result of Caledonia (17-0, 9-0) ending La Crescent-Hokah possessions on one missed shot and getting the ball up the floor quickly.

"I think we did a little better job when we got on some rolls there in the second half," Caledonia coach Brad King said. "We did a better job with ball pressure and didn't chase as much as we did in the first half.

"We had two or three spells where we were really good, and that last one made the difference."

Eli King turned into facilitator extraordinaire after halftime and scored or assisted on five of Caledonia's first seven baskets in the second half.

Pieper converted three passes from Eli King and two from Austin Meyer as the Warriors built a 58-41 lead with 9:29 remaining. King used his left hand to zip two of them to his teammate, and one turned into a three-point play.

Pieper's 17 points led the Warriors, who are ranked first in Minnesota's Class AA, while Simpson added 16, Eli King 15 and Jackson Koepke 14.

The Lancers, who were within 36-30 at halftime, received a team-high 14 points from junior Carter Todd. He scored twice in the final minute of the first half to get La Crescent-Hokah within six after trailing by as many as 13.

Simpson had 11 points in the first half. He was effective at getting to the rim and hit a 3-pointer off a pass from Meyer.

"They sagged off me a little, and I got pretty hot pretty quick," said Simpson, whose participation this season has been on and off due to a back injury. "That was good for us."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0