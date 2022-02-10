High school boys basketball: Caledonia's Eli King knows how to take over

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — There wasn’t a parking spot available in the lot outside La Crescent-Hokah High School on Friday night, and a look inside Mac Dahl Gymnasium revealed just a few open seats in the bleachers.

The Lancers had big hopes with top-ranked Caledonia and a massive crowd of people in town, and they gave the Warriors a run through the first half and about six minutes of the second.

But there was too much Eli King to overcome, and the Warriors left town with a 78-59 Three Rivers Conference victory and their unbeaten record intact.

King didn’t outscore La Crescent-Hokah. He didn’t even outscore everyone else on the court. But the senior guard gave another clinic on why many NCAA Division I basketball programs wanted his services.

The Iowa State University commit understands completely how to maximize his impact for Caledonia, and it showed in his performance against the Lancers, who couldn’t recover from a brutal 22-2 run through the middle of the second half.

King, of course, was instrumental in his team improving to 17-0 overall and 9-0 in the conference. He took over at the right time — and in the best way — to help the Warriors run their TRC winning streak to 61 games.

The guard helped cut down La Crescent-Hokah’s ability to extend possessions with offensive rebounds by going high to the rim, grabbing the ball and immediately starting a break.

King finished most of those breaks with passes to teammates for easy baskets, and that’s how the lead grew.

“I think when we get that part of our game going, you see the guys run a little faster and a little harder,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “They know that gives them a good chance to get the ball from Eli in a good position to score.”

King scored 13 first-half points and hit a couple of big 3-pointers in the waning minutes before shifting his role to facilitator in the second half. He helped teammate Chris Pieper have a huge second half, their biggest play coming when King zipped a left-handed pass across the lane to hit Pieper in stride for a layup and foul for a three-point play and 52-41 lead.

That began the 22-2 run and the end of the game for the Lancers. Pieper finished with a team-high 17 points and had seven of them during that burst.

“Eli can take over just like that,” said Caledonia senior Ja’Shon Simpson, who scored 16 points. “He does whatever’s best for the team.”

Division I recruits — he was one of those in football, too — don’t excel in one aspect of the game, but some have a heavy lean to what they do best.

King can shoot with the best of them. He can create those shots with the best of them. He can pass with the best of them. That’s why he’ll be a Cyclone.

“In the second half, we had a lot of guys hitting shots, and we were able to get out in transition, which is what we like,” Eli King said. “I like getting the ball to those guys in those situations.”

The game was also the Warriors’ first chance to play since beating powerhouse Totino-Grace 68-67 last Saturday. Caledonia won that game when King hit a tough fadeaway jumper over a defender from 17 feet away with 12 seconds left.

The shot capped a comeback from a 20-point halftime deficit and came against the state’s No. 1 Class AAA team on that team’s home court. The Warriors used the days that followed to let that victory sink in, but they also knew they’d have to be ready to go against a rival on Friday.

“We’re at the point where we get everyone’s best game,” Brad King said. “That’s what we were expecting tonight. We’re used to that, and I think it helps us.

“Just like the crowd tonight is something we’re used to. This is every game for us.”

And prevailing in those games is something Caledonia has been able to do every single time.

While it’s easy to give the future Cyclone the credit for that, it’s important to remember the cast around him — Simpson, Jackson Koepke, Thane Meiners, Pieper and others — not needing him to dominate every aspect of a game.

But if there’s one aspect that will help those around him succeed, you can bet King won’t only find it but exploit his ability in it.

