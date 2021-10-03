Girls' sixth, boys 10th at St. Charles invitational

Mother Nature cranked up the thermostat on the final day of September, making for very uncomfortable running conditions for the 12 teams that descended on the St. Charles Golf Course for the Saints’ annual cross country invitational. Despite being undermanned, the Lancer girls managed a sixth place finish, while the boys placed 10th.

Heading out into 84 degree heat and bright sunshine, the Lancers were once again forced to utilize a conservative racing strategy over the 5000 meter varsity course. Senior Lydia Rosendahl, using the tactic to perfection, moved from not being in the top 30 at the 1600 mark to the top 15 by the 3200 mark, then put the hammer down and moved all the way up to fifth by the finish chute, running a time of 22:27. Fellow senior Julia Lechnir became the Lancers second finisher in 43rd place in 26:14, followed by Emma Stavenau, who ran 26:35 for 46th place. Autumn Rabe ran 27:26 for 51st place, then Rose Wieser completed the scoring for LCH, placing 56th in 29:17.

Class AAA Rochester Century put five runners in the top ten to easily win with 23 points, while Lanesboro/Fillmore Central scored 86 and Chatfield 87 for second and third place. Despite not having the services of Jazmine Cline, who missed the meet due to illness, the Lancer girls managed a solid sixth placing with 170 points.

Senior Tyler Groth and soph Austin Smith finished in the upper half of the 81 runner boys field, with Groth 37th in 21:01 and Smith 39th in 21:09. Frosh Joey Welch ran 21:33 for 44th place, then juniors Sam Culver and Jack Kreutzman placed 50th and 54th to round out the Lancer scoring with respective times of 21:56 and 22:29.

Although not as dominant as their female counterparts, Century also won the boys team title with 46 points, with Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston second with 61 and Stewartville third with 100. La Crescent-Hokah’s total of 224 left them in 10th place of the 12 complete teams.

Injury and illness left both Lancer Jr High teams somewhat short-staffed. Ryan Pichler placed sixth in 13:50 and Kaleb Spah 11th in 14:40 in the 31 runner boys race as the Lancers only two competitors. Mya Timm and Corrina Lechnir placed second and third in 15:25 and 15:27, with Elese Plzak sixth at 15:35 in the 35 runner Jr High girls field. Makenna Rasmusses suffered some heat stress and dropped back to a 15th place finish in 16:27, then Sam Miller complete the scoring, placing 28th in 20:12. The LCH Jr High girls we just two point short of Chatfield’s winning effort of 40 points, with Lake City third with 59 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0