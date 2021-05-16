Byom, Haack record 3-event wins for Lancers

Following a two week hiatus from practice and three weeks with no competition, the Lancers track and field teams were allowed to resume practice this past week, then hosted their only home event of the season last Friday night. Lewiston-Altura, Rushford-Peterson/Houston, and Riverdale (Wi) joined La Crescent-Hokah for a non-team-scored event held on a cloudy afternoon with a few sprinkles thrown in. A malfunction of the automatic timing system caused all the running events to be recorded as hand-held times.
As would be expected after that long a competitive lay-off, very few Lancer athletes looked sharp. One exception was senior Emmarie Byom, who had three individual wins on the afternoon. Her time of :15.9 was by far the best in the 100 meter hurdles, her jump of 33-1.25 was over a foot farther than anyone in the triple jump, then she sailed over 10-0 for the first time ever in the pole vault, improving her second place standing in Lancer school history.
Also having a three-win afternoon on the boys’ side was junior Tony Haack, who sailed a new personal best of 5-8 in winning the high jump, then hit the track to win the 100 m dash in :11.7 and the 400 m dash in :54.7. The Lancers only other win in the boys meet came from Alex Danielson, Austin Smith, Jack Redman, and Cody Kowalski who won the 4x800 m relay in 9:48.7.
A double-winner on the girls side was senior sprinter Amanda Iverson, who easily bested the fields in both the 100 m dash in :12.6 and the 200 m dash in :27.2. Iverson and Byom appeared poised to add another win to their afternoon’s resume, but a good lead in the 4x100 m relay evaporated with a dropped baton and subsequent disqualification on the final exchange. Senior Lola Baudek used a strong kick to win the girls 800 m run in 2:42.9 and junior Lydia Rosendahl also finished strongly over her final lap to best the field in the 1600 m run in 5:54.9. The final Lancer girls victory came in the 4x800 m relay when Corrina Lechnir, Mya Hermann, Olivia Meyer, and Jazmine Cline won in 12:09.4.
In a late-added meet to their schedule, the Lancers will have gone to Cannon Falls on May 18 for a triangular with Rochester Lourdes, then the Three Rivers Conference Meet will be on Saturday, May 22. Although currently scheduled for a two-site, merged results event, there is a possibility that a relaxation of MSHSL event size policies will allow the meet to be held at one location.