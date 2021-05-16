Byom, Haack record 3-event wins for Lancers

Following a two week hiatus from practice and three weeks with no competition, the Lancers track and field teams were allowed to resume practice this past week, then hosted their only home event of the season last Friday night. Lewiston-Altura, Rushford-Peterson/Houston, and Riverdale (Wi) joined La Crescent-Hokah for a non-team-scored event held on a cloudy afternoon with a few sprinkles thrown in. A malfunction of the automatic timing system caused all the running events to be recorded as hand-held times.

As would be expected after that long a competitive lay-off, very few Lancer athletes looked sharp. One exception was senior Emmarie Byom, who had three individual wins on the afternoon. Her time of :15.9 was by far the best in the 100 meter hurdles, her jump of 33-1.25 was over a foot farther than anyone in the triple jump, then she sailed over 10-0 for the first time ever in the pole vault, improving her second place standing in Lancer school history.

Also having a three-win afternoon on the boys’ side was junior Tony Haack, who sailed a new personal best of 5-8 in winning the high jump, then hit the track to win the 100 m dash in :11.7 and the 400 m dash in :54.7. The Lancers only other win in the boys meet came from Alex Danielson, Austin Smith, Jack Redman, and Cody Kowalski who won the 4x800 m relay in 9:48.7.