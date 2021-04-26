Boys and girls track team take third

It took a bit of doing, including several re-writes of the line-ups, before the no-quarantined version of La Crescent-Hokah Track and Field made their way to Rushford last Friday for a quadrangular meet with Chatfield, Wabasha-Kellogg, and Rushford-Peterson/Houston.
A spate of positive COVID tests in the high school during the week and subsequent quarantining of those students with direct contact left the Lancers with just 10 girls and five boys for the meet, but that skeleton crew acquitted themselves quite well, coming home with 10 event wins and placing third in both the girls and boys team competitions.
Senior Emmarie Byom spearheaded the Lancer girls’ effort with two individual and one relay win. Byom won the 100 m hurdles by over a second and a half, running a seasonal best :16.91, then cleared 8-6 to win the pole vault by a foot and a half. She also anchored the winning 4x100 m relay team of Vanessa Ntiamoah, Amanda Iverson, and Emily Ludwig to a win in :54.40. Iverson added her own individual win when she pulled away from the field to take the 100 m dash title in :13.55. Senior Lola Baudek ran a solid 6:13.46 in winning the 1600 meter run, then led off the victorious 4x400 m relay team of Ludwig, Ntiamoah, and Lydia Rosendahl with a time of 4:51.14.
Rosendahl placed second in the 800 m run in 2:42.5 and Ludwig added a couple of third place finishes to go with her two relay wins, running :18.54 in the 100 m hurdles and clearing 4-2 in the high jump. Ashley Muenzenberger completed the Lancer scoring with a fifth place finish in the 800 m run in 2:50.38.
Junior Tony Haack had his second consecutive three-win meet to pace the boys as he won the high jump at 5-2, the 200 m dash in :24.70, and ran a leg of the winning 4x400 m relay as Joey Schreier, Parker Howland-Davis, and Cody Kowalski put away the field in 3:55.92. Kowalksi won his second individual race in as many meets when he pulled away from the field to claim victory in the 1600 m run in 5:05.51.
Shreier added a couple of second place individual finishes to go with his relay win, taking the runner-up spot in the 100 m dash in :12.39 and jumping 17-4 for second in the long jump. Howland-Davis took third behind Schreier in the 100 at :12.97, then junior thrower Evan Pechacek rounded out the Lancers scoring efforts with a second place in the discus at 114-2 and a fourth in the shot at 34-3.
The Lancers are scheduled to head to St. Charles this Friday for a quad with Lewiston-Altura, Wabasha-Kellogg, and the host Saints. At this time, it’s unsure how many, if any, of the quarantined team members may be able to rejoin their teammates to bolster their number of competitors. Field events are scheduled to begin at 4:30 and running events at 5:00.