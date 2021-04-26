Boys and girls track team take third

It took a bit of doing, including several re-writes of the line-ups, before the no-quarantined version of La Crescent-Hokah Track and Field made their way to Rushford last Friday for a quadrangular meet with Chatfield, Wabasha-Kellogg, and Rushford-Peterson/Houston.

A spate of positive COVID tests in the high school during the week and subsequent quarantining of those students with direct contact left the Lancers with just 10 girls and five boys for the meet, but that skeleton crew acquitted themselves quite well, coming home with 10 event wins and placing third in both the girls and boys team competitions.

Senior Emmarie Byom spearheaded the Lancer girls’ effort with two individual and one relay win. Byom won the 100 m hurdles by over a second and a half, running a seasonal best :16.91, then cleared 8-6 to win the pole vault by a foot and a half. She also anchored the winning 4x100 m relay team of Vanessa Ntiamoah, Amanda Iverson, and Emily Ludwig to a win in :54.40. Iverson added her own individual win when she pulled away from the field to take the 100 m dash title in :13.55. Senior Lola Baudek ran a solid 6:13.46 in winning the 1600 meter run, then led off the victorious 4x400 m relay team of Ludwig, Ntiamoah, and Lydia Rosendahl with a time of 4:51.14.