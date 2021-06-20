Apple Jacks split a pair

Oh, the vagaries of baseball!

Last Friday evening the Apple Jacks Base Ball Club of La Crescent, playing by the base ball rules of 1860, defeated the Fillmore Fungi by a score of 31-19. The next day the Fungi defeated the Menomonie Blue Caps 21-5 and then the Blue Caps defeated the Apple Jacks 6-3. Go figure.

Friday night’s game took place at the Dream Acres Farm near Wykoff, Minnesota. This a farm that grows all the ingredients for its delicious vegetarian pizza which is served every Friday evening. Spectators sat on the hillside of a beautiful bowl-like setting to watch the annual Vintage Base Ball game. While the field, being a true field, was full of strange bounces and was not conduciveness to sure footedness, the Jacks found their bats and scored a season high number of runs. Trailing 12-2 after four innings and 13-6 after five, the Apple Jacks came alive in the sixth inning with 11 aces to take the lead through the end of the game. Pizza after the game was a great way to end the evening.

Saturdays games were played at Old Hickory Park, The presence of some very large, loud, blue birds (angels?) may have distracted the local team. The Jacks took an early 2-0

lead but just couldn’t hang on. The Blue Caps capped the day with a three run homer in the top of the ninth to seal the victory.