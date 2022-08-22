Apple Jacks shutout the Hog Line

The Apple Jacks Vintage Base Ball Club of La Crescent traveled to Winona to take on the Hog Line Base Ball team at Cotter Field. The first game was played by the base ball rules of 1860. The Jacks scored one ace in the first, three in the third, one in the sixth and two in the eight to defeat the Hog Line 7-0. Connor “Coyote” Knerzer lead the team by reaching base four times. Scott “Roman” Pechacek, Jason “Weasel” Pericak and Eric “Stretch” Deetz each reached three times. Gary “Big Wease” Pericak and “Roman” shared the pitching duties.

The second game was in the form of an exhibition game as modern baseball rules were used. The Jacks had never played by modern rules before. The game started off well with the Jacks scoring a run in the top of the first. Winona, however, came back with a run in their half of the inning. The Hog Line also scored in the second and third making it 5-3. They then got four runs in the fifth to make it 9-3. After eight it was 10-3. The Jacks rallied with four in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough. The final score was 10-7.

The exhibition game brought out a number of latent pitching arms for the Jacks. “Coyote” opened the game by pitching the first two innings. He was followed by “Stretch," Samuel “Roundabout” Deetz, Kevin “Hurricane” Knerzer and “Roman”. “Hurricane” and “Weasel" each got a chance to wear the “tools of ignorance” with “Hurricane” catching the first inning and “Weasel” the rest.

The day’s participants were Joel “Hefty” Affeldt, Dave “Crash” Carlson, “Stretch” “Roundabout," Randal “Spud” Flamm, Mike “Mickey” Jaquette, “Coyote," “Hurricane," Sawyer “Stormy” Knerzer, “Roman," “Big Wease” and ”Weasel”. The 1860 Umpire was Bill “Mr. Playfair” Ohm, tally keeper was Joan “Lady Joan” Ohm and team photographer was Bill Ohm.

The Apple Jacks play in St. Charles on August 27th, They close the season at Highland Prairie on September 10th and at La Crescent on September 16th.

Ball players from high school to beyond retirement age (male or female) are welcome to play. If you are interested in experiencing base ball as it was meant to be played, please call Captain Joel "Hefty" Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Manager Bill "Ho Hum" Ohm at 507-895-6912.

The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society..