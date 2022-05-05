Apple Jacks ready to play ball for 19th season

The 19th season for the Apple Jacks Vintage Base Ball Club will commence on Saturday, May 21. Two matches will be played at Old Hickory Park, 1135 Jonathan Lane, starting at noon. The opponent for both games will be the Roosters of Olmsted County.

Vintage base ball is played by the rules of 1860. While base ball is baseball, there are differences such as no gloves will be used, the strikers (batters) may be retired if the ball they strike is caught on the first bounce by an advisory, and the ball is pitched, not hurled, from a distance of 45 feet. There are other rules that are different from today. Many of these will be explained to spectators during the games.

Before the season ends, the Apple Jacks will play three home dates; May 21, June 11, and Sept. 17 during Applefest. Road games will take them to Wykoff, Rochester, Stillwater, Rushford, St. Charles, Winona and Highland Prairie, all in Minnesota, and to Menomonie, Wis.

Admission is free, but bring a chair for your comfort.

The current Jack's roster includes high school age players through those who are well past retirement age. The roster includes women. To join the fun, contact either Captain Joel "Hefty" Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or joel.affeldt@dsgsupply.com or Bill "Ho-hum" Ohm at 507-895-6912 or ohm@acegroup.cc.

The Apple Jacks Vintage Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society. Merchants Bank of La Crescent is a major sponsor.

