Additional spots for all conference team

The Three Rivers Conference decided to offer additional All-Conference spots to deserving cross country runners who were unable to compete in the TRC Championships due to COVID restrictions that prevented teams and individuals from competing.

The Three Rivers Conference Championships were held in conjunction with the Section 1A Championships, with the top 21 finishers in each gender who were members of the conference earning All-Conference honors.

In comparing how runners from La Crescent-Hokah did against those top 21 finishers during the regular season, it was determined that three boys and three girls that ran for the Lancers this fall will earn All-Conference honors.

On the girls side, senior Ashley Muenzenberber, junior Lydia Rosendahl, and soph Autumn Rabe were named to the All-Conference team. On the boys team, juniors Cody Kowalski and Jack Redman and sophomore Sam Culver gained the distinction.

The Minnesota State Cross Country Coaches’ Association has also conferred their team academic awards. For having cumulative team GPA’s in excess of 3.75 on a scale of 4.0, both the La Crescent-Hokah Girls and Boys teams have earned the “Gold” team academic standard for the 2020 season.

Engraved plates that commemorate this accomplishment will be sent to La Crescent-Hokah High School for inclusion on the Coaches’ Association team academic distinction plaque.

