A pair of ninth place finishes for Lancers

Cooler autumn-like temperatures and the flat, fast course at Hok-Si-La Community Park made for almost ideal running conditions for the 13 teams that ran in last Tuesday’s Lake City Cross Country Invitational. Despite running their best times of the season, the Lancer varsity teams were relegated to a pair of ninth place finishes as many other teams also performed well ahead of the form they’d shown to-date.

Continuing her string of steady performances, Lancer senior Lydia Rosendahl was under the 13:00 mark at 3200 meters en route to her eighth place finish with a solid time of 20:26 for the 5000 meter course. Junior Emma Stavenau was 43rd in 23:23 and frosh Jazmine Cline 45th at 23:27, then senior Julia Lechnir ran 23:53, good for 52nd place. Junior Autumn Rabe ran 24:20 in 60th place to complete the LCH scoring effort and frosh Rose Wieser placed 64th with a personal best 25:30 as the Lancers’ final runner.

In a very close team battle, the host Tigers of Lake City, a Class A team, put three runners in the top six and scored 66 points to best Class AA teams from Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Austin Sr. High, who had 72 and 79 points, respectively. La Crescent-Hokah totaled 198 points for their ninth place finish of the 11 complete teams.

For the first time this season, the Lancer boys were able to put six runners on the starting line with the addition of junior Joey Hammell, whose football season was ended prematurely by a hand injury. That would ultimately prove to be decisive in the Lancers’ final finish.

Switching finishing orders from one week ago at the Mayo Invitational, senior Tyler Groth ran a solid 19:04 to place 33rd, bettering sophomore teammate Austin Smith’s 19:22, good for 39th place. Freshman Joey Welch also cracked the 20:00 barrier, clocking 19:49 for 52nd place, with juniors Sam Culver 54th in 20:04 and Jack Kreutzman 57th in 20:17 to finish off the scoring efforts for the Lancers. Hammell, running his first competitive 5km race ever, had a solid 22:07 run for 78th place.

Stewartville put three runners in the top ten, while Austin Sr. High only had two, but Austin’s depth carried them to a 75 – 76 victory over Stewartville. Competing without top runner Reese Anderson, the host Lake City team finished third with 99 points. La Crescent-Hokah tied for ninth and tenth place with Schaeffer Academy with 234 points, but in tie-breaking, where the superior finish by the sixth runner decides the tie, Hammell was four places ahead of Schaeffer’s sixth runner, so the Lancers wound up in ninth place.

Competing in their first 3200 meter race of the season, the LCH Jr High Girls won their third consecutive meet when Mya Timm placed second in 13:57, Corrina Lechnir fifth in 14:05, and Makenna Rasmussen sixth in the same time as Lechnir, as Elese Plzak and Hadley Hammell rounded out the scoring Lancers. Ryan Pichler ran a solid 12:48 in his first attempt at the longer distance and placed sixth in the Jr High Boys race.

