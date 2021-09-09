Senate Republicans elect Miller as Majority Leader

Minnesota Senate Republicans have elected Sen. Jeremy Miller (R- Winona) to the Leader position after Sen. Paul Gazelka announced he was stepping down last week.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be elected by my peers as Leader,” Miller said. “But just as when I became Senate President, as I enter this new role my constituents in southeast Minnesota will remain my top priority, and I look forward to bringing our values to the forefront: values like lowering taxes, historic funding for the education of our students, stabilizing healthcare markets, fixing MNLARS, prioritizing small businesses, and supporting our law enforcement.

"I’m incredibly proud of the way our majority has improved the lives of every Minnesotan over the last five years. As we head into a bonding year, we will invest in the top priorities for the state and create a fair and transparent redistricting process for the next election.”

Assistant Senate Majority Leader John Jasinski (R-Faribault) issued the following statement regarding Miller's election: