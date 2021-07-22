Sen. Smith: Too many Americans still being charged for COVID-19 tests

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said people in Minnesota and across the country are still being charged up to thousands of dollars for COVID-19 tests that - by law - should be free, and she introduced legislation to help ensure Americans aren’t stuck with surprise bills when they get a test. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is a cosponsor of the bill.

As part of a COVID-19 relief package in 2020, Congress enacted Smith’s measure to require public health programs and private insurers to cover the cost of coronavirus tests. The law also protects the uninsured from being charged. Despite the prohibition against testing charges, Americans are continuing to get surprise testing bills that can exceed thousands of dollars, she said.

On Wednesday, Sen. Smith introduced her Stop COVID-19 Test Surprise Medical Bills Act to clarify that all testing should be covered, and providers should be stopped from billing or holding patients liable for the cost of a test regardless of their insurance status.