Sen. Smith joins in call for Congress to address climate change

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) joined young climate leaders just steps from the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to call for federal action on addressing climate change and establishing a Clean Electricity Standard (CES).

“This is our moment to make the change we need, and we can’t wait,” said Sen. Smith. “The place to start in Congress is by passing strong climate legislation. This summer, I’m working hard to make sure infrastructure legislation includes a clean electricity standard—which is a powerful, practical, progressive investment to get us to net-zero carbon emissions in power generation as soon as possible, starting with at least 80% clean electricity by 2030.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We can do this. It’s a big challenge, but choosing this future will improve our health, it will create better jobs, it will put us on the forefront of research and innovation, and it will make our country more fair and just.”

In 2019, Smith introduced legislation to establish a federal CES to achieve net-zero emissions in the electric sector.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0