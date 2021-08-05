Sen. Smith joins in call for Congress to address climate change

Young climate leaders call for federal action on addressing climate change and establishing a Clean Electricity Standard (CES).
Young climate activists call for federal action on addressing climate change and establishing a Clean Electricity Standard (CES).
Sen. Tina Smith speaks at rally
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) joined young climate leaders just steps from the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to call for federal action on addressing climate change and establishing a Clean Electricity Standard (CES).
“This is our moment to make the change we need, and we can’t wait,” said Sen. Smith. “The place to start in Congress is by passing strong climate legislation. This summer, I’m working hard to make sure infrastructure legislation includes a clean electricity standard—which is a powerful, practical, progressive investment to get us to net-zero carbon emissions in power generation as soon as possible, starting with at least 80% clean electricity by 2030.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
“We can do this. It’s a big challenge, but choosing this future will improve our health, it will create better jobs, it will put us on the forefront of research and innovation, and it will make our country more fair and just.”
In 2019, Smith introduced legislation to establish a federal CES to achieve net-zero emissions in the electric sector.
IN PHOTOS: President Biden visits La Crosse
President Joe Biden talks with guests after speaking about infrastructure spending at the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
President Joe Biden talks to children during a stop to buy ice cream at The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
President Joe Biden talks with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers as they stop for ice cream at The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
President Joe Biden hands ice cream to Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, left, watches, during a stop at The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority with Adam Lorentz, transit manager, La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility, left, and Laurie Nederloe, bus driver for La Crosse MTU.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure spending at the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
President Joe Biden listens during a tour of the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in La Crosse, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
President Joe Biden arrives Tuesday to speak about infrastructure spending at the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
President Joe Biden buys ice cream at The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor on Tuesday in La Crosse as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, left, watches.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
Ed Watson of La Crosse peers through his binoculars at Air Force One as it arrives at La Crosse Regional Airport.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Hazel Desmond, left, of Onalaska and Laurie Abeyta, right of Holmen with Americans for Prosperity demonstrate on Isle La Plume.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Supporters of President Biden watch along the presidential motorcade route.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The Remus family of Holmen, including Kelly, Rexton, 4 months, Amelia, 4, and Adeliana, 5, watch the arrival of Air Force One.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Supporters of President Biden wait for the arrival of Air Force One.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Air Force One arrives at La Crosse Regional Airport.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The presidential motorcade as it departs the La Crosse Regional Airport.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The Remus family of Holmen, from left, Kelly, Rexton, 4 months, Amelia, 4, and Adeliana, 5, lay out a blanket to watch the arrival of Air Force One.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onlookers watch the presidential motorcade as it departs the airport.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Air Force One arrives at La Crosse Regional Airport.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The presidential limousine, known as the Beast, is escorted by motorcade as it leaves La Crosse Regional Airport.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Airforce One arrives at La Crosse Regional Airport
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!