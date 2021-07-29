 Skip to main content
Sen. Miller: Decisions on masks in schools should be made by local districts
Sen. Miller: Decisions on masks in schools should be made by local districts

Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, the Minnesota Senate president, posted the following statement on Facebook in response to student mask recommendations:

Sen. Jeremy Miller

Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona 

“I’ve been hearing from many parents regarding the recent talks about masks in schools during the upcoming school year. While the CDC and state agencies are welcome to provide recommendations, these decisions must be left to local school districts with significant input from parents, especially since the Minnesota legislature voted to terminate Governor Walz’s emergency powers effective July 1.”

