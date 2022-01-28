 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sen. Mike Goggin announces retirement

Farm to school initiative

Sen Mike Goggin (R-Red Wing) discusses the Farm to School initiative, which would put healthy, local foods in student lunches across the state (file photo, 2019).

State Sen. Mike Goggin (R–Red Wing) has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Goggin, first elected to the Senate in 2016, issued the following statement: 

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve Senate District 21 over the past six years. In my time at the Senate, I’ve championed legislation that prioritizes our veterans, farmers, small businesses, and everyday folks that will leave a lasting impact on our community, in which I take such pride. I have met many of you and made great friends throughout my time as your Senator.

“I am looking forward to spending more time with family, especially my new grandchild and traveling with my wife, Pam. There is still more to be done, and I will be working hard throughout the next year to ensure every person has the chance to grow, prosper, and succeed here in Minnesota.”

